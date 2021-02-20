Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan live stream: How to watch fight on TV and online. fight night Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan live: Date, UK start time, how to watch, live stream and full undercard for tonight’s Wembley clash. The fight is at Wembley Arena, London on Saturday, 20 February, with the undercard starting at 7pm GMT and the main event will follow expected ring walks at 10pm GMT. How to watch Kelly vs Avanesyan on TV and online. Josh Kelly is primed for what could be a breakout fight in his career against David Avanesyan, with the European welterweight title on the line.Josh ‘Pretty Boy’ Kelly will be looking to extend his unbeaten record and claim the European welterweight title when he faces David Avanesyan tonight. Kelly has not be in the ring for over the year due to COVID-19 lockdown. Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan: Date, UK begin time, stay flow, TV channel, undercard for HUGE welterweight card. JOSH KELLY ultimately fights David Avanesyan in a big grudge fit this weekend. After a lot delay, the European welterweight championship bout is ready to ultimately take location on the weekend.

The European welterweight name bout has been rearranged for a FOURTH time – with the pair in the beginning set to combat returned in 2018.

When is Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan?

Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan takes location on Saturday, February 20.

Expect the combat to begin at round 10pm GMT, aleven though this relies upon at the duration of the undercard bouts.

Wembley Arena in London, without a fanatics in attendance, performs host.

What stay flow and TV channel is Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan on?

Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan could be proven stay on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports Arena could be displaying the entire undercard from 7pm, at the same time as Main Event could be simply displaying the principle occasion from 10pm.

What have they stated?

Josh Kelly: “Conor Benn gets treated after I’ve treated this European name combat — he’ll quickly see what I’ve were given to mention on telly.

“That’s the following combat after this combat. I’ve were given this 12 months mapped out — Avaneyshyan is getting ticked then Conor Benn is getting ticked and, on the quit of the 12 months, we’ll see who else is there to get ticked.

“I can’t watch for Saturday. This is the only that opens the entirety up.

“This could be the begin of the huge 12 months, which I understand is already written.”

Who is preventing at the undercard?

David Avanesyan vs Josh Kelly (welterweight)

Jordan Gill vs Cesar Juarez (featherweight)

Florian Marku vs Rylan Charlton (welterweight)

Robbie Davies Jnr vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (super-lightweight)

Johnny Fisher vs Matt Gordon (heavyweight)

David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly: Date, combat time, TV channel and stay flow

After years of delays, Josh Kelly will ultimately get his welterweight litmus check while he demanding situations European champion David Avanesyan.

Victory is a ought to for Kelly if he needs to transport directly to undertaking at international level, or maybe pursue huge home fights along with Conor Benn.

“I suppose I can cross proper to the top. I’m an underdog; I experience being an underdog,” stated Kelly approximately his upcoming bout. “It’s now no longer only a win in opposition to David Avanesyan; it’s a win in opposition to this so-referred to as monster. So I’m ready. It’s a large step up and a large gain.

“I suppose every body is aware of what sort of fighter David Avanesyan is. The combat has were given to take place now. It’s been too lengthy withinside the making, like he stated. It’s were given to take place, and it’s going to take place. I assume nonstop stress from David. That’s what I organized for.”

Here’s how you could watch David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly.

Avanesyan vs. Kelly combat date, begin time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 20

Time: 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. EST

Main occasion (approx): 10 p.m. GMT/five p.m. EST

The primary card commences from 7 p.m. nearby time withinside the UK. Though it’s miles predicted that the principle occasion ringwalks could be round 10 p.m. UK time, it’s going to as ever rely upon how lengthy the undercard runs.