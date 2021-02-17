Janelson Figueroa Bocachica hosts Mark Reyes Jr in a Welterweight game, certain to entertain all Boxing fans. The event takes place on 17/02/2021 at 22:00 UTC. . ShoBox-Bocachica-Reyes: Live Stream Results, Viewing Method, Start Time – Boxing Sports. Tonight, ShoBox: The New Generation will return with a triple header from Mohigan Sun Arena, Connecticut, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time showtime. Janelson Bocachica will face Mark Reyes Jr. in a 10-round welterweight main event.

Watch Live: https://cutt.ly/fk4dnwl

Watch Live: https://cutt.ly/fk4dnwl

Noteworthy:

Before we talk boxing, this note about a UFC retirement:

Stefan Struve (33-13), who is the tallest fighter in UFC history at seven feet even, announced that he would be retiring as of Monday, stemming from vertigo issues, along with tinnitus and hearing loss from a previous viral ear infection.

Onward to today’s focus:

Bocachica vs. Reyes:https://onhike.com/2021-mark-reyes-jr-vs-janelson-bocachica-boxing-fights-live/47482/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/freejanelson-figueroa-bocachica-vs-mark-reyes-jr-odds-and-pick-161077491/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxingjanelson-bocachica-vs-mark-reyes-jr-live-crackstreams-161077589/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/streamjanelson-figueroa-bocachica-mark-reyes-jr-live-score-161077729/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-janelson-figueroa-bocachica-vs-mark-reyes-jr-live-odds-161077828/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/shobox-the-new-generation-janelson-bocachica-vs-mark-reyes-jr-161077925/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/showtime-mark-reyes-jr-vs-janelson-bocachica-boxing-live-update-161077970/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/showtime-mark-reyes-jr-vs-janelson-bocachica-boxing-live-video-161077998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/live-boxing-scores-showtime-mark-reyes-jr-vs-janelson-bocachic-161078042/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/live-scores-mark-reyes-jr-vs-janelson-bocachica-boxing-2021-161078077/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mark-reyes-jr-vs-bocachica-boxing-2021-live-streams-on-reddit-161078133/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mark-reyes-jr-vs-bocachica-boxing-fights-live-streaming-161078209/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mark-reyes-jr-vs-janelson-bocachica-boxing-2021-free-live-stream-161078269/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/streamingmark-reyes-jr-vs-janelson-bocachica-boxing-2021-live-161078352/

Showtime’s boxing coverage continues this Wednesday night from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT with the second live event of the year in its ShoBox: The Next Generation series of cards designed to showcase up-and-coming pugilists.

This week’s card (9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT Wednesday), presented by Salita Promotions, features five boxing matches, culminating in a Welterweight main attraction between two unbeaten contenders.

Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (16-0, 11 knockouts) will fight Mark Reyes (14-0, 12 knockouts) in a 10-round fight to close the show.

Contender Comparison:

Heading into the main event of the evening this Wednesday night, Janelson Figueroa Bocachica is the taller man at 5-foot-10, compared to the 5-foot-8 ½ frame of Mark Reyes.

How they got here:

Neither man has yet to lose in the ring, with these fighters combining for a 30-0 record with 23 knockouts coming into this contest.

Both men enter this fight having scored knockouts in their last fight.

Bocachica most recently stopped Nicklaus Flaz (first-round knockout) on Oct. 7 last year.

In the other corner, Mark Reyes stopped Diego Vicente Perez (first-round knockout) last time out on Nov. 21 last year.

The Tale of the Tape:

Boxrec shows that Janelson Figueroa Bocachica has a 72-inch reach with no such information available for Mark Reyes heading into this fight.

Prediction: Janelson Figueroa Bocachica by unanimous decision.

Other fights on Wednesday night’s card include:

Co-Main Event: Vladimir Shishkin (11-0, seven knockouts) vs. Sena Agbeko (23-1, 18 knockouts) [Super-Middleweight: 10 rounds at three minutes per round]

Alejandro Guerrero (12-0, nine knockouts) vs. Abraham Montoya (19-2-1, 14 knockouts) [Lightweight: eight rounds at three minutes per round]

Timur Kerefov (9-0, four knockouts) vs. Fernando Farias (10-0-2, four knockouts) [Middleweight: eight rounds at three minutes per round]

George Arias (15-0, seven knockouts) vs. Joel Caudle (8-4-2, five knockouts) [Heavyweight: six rounds at three minutes per round]

ShoBox: The Next Generation at a Glance: (Wednesday)

Card: 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT, Showtime

How to watch ShoBox: New generation

date: Wednesday, February 17 | Time to start: 9:00 pm ET

Location: Mohigan Sun Arena-Ancasville, Connecticut

TV set: Showtime | stream: Showtime anytime

Online coverage: BadLeftHook com

Full card (SHO, 9 pm (Eastern Standard Time))

Janelson Bocachica (16-0, 11 KO) vs Mark Reyes Jr (14-0, 12 KO), welterweight, 10 rounds

Vladimir Shishikin (11-0, 7 KO) vs Senna Agbeko (23-1, 18 KO), super middleweight, 10 rounds

Alejandro Guerrero (12-0, 9 KO) vs. Abraham Montoya (19-2-1, 14 KO), lightweight, 8 rounds

– Boxing Sports

ShoBox-Bocachica-Reyes: Live Stream Results, Viewing Method, Start Time