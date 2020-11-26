Shifting Industries Preference Towards Specialty Chemicals

Chemical industry has been major source of inventions from past half a decade where different types of chemicals are tested, tried and verified for future applications. Industrial application of chemicals such as ytterbium fluoride will likely to increase demand in near future.

The major driving factor which proved to encourage use of ytterbium fluoride chemical as its usage in different industries such as metal production, optical lasers, dental fillings etc. One such industry is dental care supplies which is one of in demand healthcare area nowadays. Traditional chemicals used in cement for dental are less effective in terms of stability and transparency as well to overcome this ytterbium fluoride can be used which is projected to boost the sales of ytterbium fluoride. Moreover growth of optics and glass industry is likely to boost the growth of ytterbium fluoride market during forecast period.

Ytterbium Fluoride Market Segmentation:

Ytterbium fluoride is segmented according to its purity basis, application and geography. On the basis of demand ytterbium fluoride of 99.9% purity is commonly used in wide range of industries. On the basis of applications demand of ytterbium fluoride is prominent in dental fillings application.

Based on purity, ytterbium fluoride market is segmented into:

99% Ytterbium Fluoride

99.9% Ytterbium Fluoride

Based on applications, ytterbium fluoride market is segmented into:

Dental fillings

Metal production

Laser

Fluoride Glass

North America Accounts for More Than One Third Share in Ytterbium Fluoride Market

Since chemical industry is based on science and technology, its development is more important in developed countries. However, developing countries are also important contributors of several chemicals across the globe.

Geographically ytterbium fluoride market has been categorized into seven critical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, the East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa. Ytterbium fluoride is consumed in North America in significant amount owing to the growing dental fillings market. Europe accounts for significant market share of ytterbium fluoride market due to its technological advancements in metal production in the region. Germany, United Kingdom ytterbium fluoride market will grow at significantly high growth rate due to rising chemical and pharmaceutical industries. East Asia and South Asia are emerging market. Moreover China is a leading producer of ytterbium fluoride across the globe. India’s developing market is expected to positively impact the growth of ytterbium fluoride market.

The growth in demand of different end use industries across the world is anticipated to boost the demand of ytterbium fluoride over forecast period.

Current Pandemic of COVID-19 has Negatively Impacted the Ytterbium Fluoride Industry in Present Scenario.

The demand for ytterbium fluoride is experiencing severe shocks across the end use industries due to global supply chains are disrupted. Stock prices of chemical companies have taken unprecedented hits and the competitive order of producers has changed virtually overnight. Demand destruction has accelerated the industry into an oversupply situation which was already looming pre-covid-19 with demand for chemical falling drastically.

Due to major supply chain disruptions, chemical companies have started to (partly) relocate or ramp-up the production of critical chemicals supplies and medical goods closer to end-customers.

Because of effects of COVID -19, chemical production has declined globally by2.4%.Production decreased in Europe, North America & Asia-Pacific by having largest decrease in Asia-Pacific region at 3.9 % which negatively impact ytterbium fluoride production.

With the uncertain severity of economic disruption, companies are facing the prospect of triggering events for goodwill and long-lived asset impairments and mounting concerns over the recoverability of receivables, restructuring actions for liquidity issues.

Market Leaders are Likely to Hold More than One Third of Market Share

Market leaders in ytterbium fluoride such as Eletm .Co. Ltd, Materion Corporation and ESPI Metals is likely to hold more than one third of the share in ytterbium fluoride market. The companies are competing with international and local players to gain more share in the ytterbium fluoride market.

Some of the major key players in global ytterbium fluoride are Eletm .Co. Ltd, Materion Corporation, ESPI Metals, Sukgyung AT Co. Ltd, Dongfang Coating Material. Co. Ltd and among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the ytterbium fluoride market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report for ytterbium fluoride provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, purity and application.

