Tromethamine Market: Introduction

Tromethamine is a weak organic base and is a four-carbon compound containing both hydroxyl and amine functional groups. It is often used as a buffering agent in biological and biochemical research. The demand for tromethamine is projected to increase during the assessment period due to its widespread use in pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, adhesives & sealants, textiles, and others. The global tromethamine market is expected to witness a lower single-digit CAGR over the assessment period. Rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing disposable income is likely to propel the tromethamine demand in the pharmaceutical industry. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the global pharmaceutical market was valued at US$ 998,235 million in 2018, considering the ex-factory prices. It is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,430 billion by 2020, as per the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations. Some of the medicinal uses of tromethamine include treatment of renal acidosis, adult and infant respiratory distress syndromes, acidosis during pulmonary bypass and cardio surgery etc.

Key players and end-users in tromethamine market are focused on strategic initiatives such as product launch and acquisition, among others to meet the rising demand for product. For instance, in July 2019, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. announced the launch of Carboprost Tromethamine Injection USP, 250 mcg/mL (1mL), which is used to treat severe bleeding after childbirth. The use of tromethamine for manufacturing the drug is expected to fuel its demand during the review period.

However, the drugs based on tromethamine are not recommended to be used with a wide range of medicines such as aceclofenac, acemetacin, aspirin, bromfenac, choline salicylate, clonixin, dexibuprofen, dipyrone, felbinac, among many others. This is likely to restrain the market growth to some extent.

Growing personal care & cosmetics industry continues to propel the market growth

Owing to its excellent buffering capacity, enhanced emulsion stability, improved microbial activity, improved particle size distribution, Tromethamine is preferably used as a buffering agent, emulsifying agent, and as a fragrance ingredient in cosmetic and personal care products. Apart from this, the use of tromethamine enables effective removal of makeup from the skin and lowers the critical micelle concentration and surface tension of solutions such as salts of stearic, myristic, and lauric acids.

The growing personal care & cosmetics industry is one of the key drivers of the global market. The global cosmetics market is projected to showcase a healthy CAGR of approximately 5.5% in the coming years. Some of the prime factors contributing to the growth of the market include consumer interests, higher spending, growing senior citizen population, and others. Moreover, the growth of male grooming products acts as a catalyst for growth of the tromethamine market. However, consumer preference towards organic and natural personal care & cosmetics may restrain the market growth during the assessment period.

Segmentation analysis of Tromethamine Market

The global tromethamine market has been segmented into two major segments: end-use industry and region.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global tromethamine market has been segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Adhesives & Sealants

Textiles

Others

Tromethamine Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. As per our analysis, the market in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania emerged as the fastest-growing region and is expected to witness significant demand for the product during the review period. This is attributed to the growth of the upper-middle class people, the rise in geriatric population, etc. Increasing penetration of international cosmetics & personal care brands such as L’oreal, Revlon, Bobbi Brown, MAC, and others coupled with the affordability is projected to drive the demand for tromethamine in coming years.

The market in North America is projected to witness a high demand for tromethamine due to the presence of large pharmaceutical base. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the pharmaceutical spending in US stood at USD 1,220 per capita in 2017. The region accounted for 48.9% of global pharmaceutical sales in 2018, according to the EFPIA.

Growing end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, textiles, etc. in the European region is projected to fuel the demand for tromethamine during the assessment period. Major contributors to the tromethamine market growth include Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain.

Key players of Tromethamine Market

Some of the prominent players in the global tromethamine market include HOPAX (Taiwan), Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt.Ltd. (India), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), BioSpectra, Inc. (US), FARMAK, a.s. (Czech Republic), among many others. The rising R&D expenditure for new drug development across the globe is likely to offer substantial opportunities to the players in the tromethamine market.

