Pool Clarifiers Market: Overview

Pool clarifiers are a type of pool chemicals containing positively charged ions or molecules, these molecules are attracted to negatively charged particles, which are generally dust and sand particles saturated in pool water. As almost, every water clouding molecule in pool water have an anionic (negative) charge, which are attracted towards cationic clarifier chemical. Pool clarifier, when inserted in pool water, coagulate immediately and grows for from a very small particle size of around 1 micron to large clump of 30 to 40 micron in size. This clump is then easily removed by normal filters. Thus, pool clarifiers have become an ideal choice for swimming pool owners when it comes to make swimming atmosphere optimum fun. Thus, global pool clarifiers market is witnessing a strong growth especially in developed nations such as US, UK, Spain and other Western countries.

Pool Clarifiers Market: Dynamics

Primary factor driving global pool clarifiers market is rise in number of swimming pools all around the world. With cleanliness being top of everyone’s priority nowadays, clean swimming pools with clear water is high on demand. The situation has given an upward rise in consumption of pool clarifier, as this removes all the sediments, algae, fine particles, colors, oil and organic matter from water. Thus, for safety and comfort of every swimmer, it is important to make water clear, which is why pool clarifiers are utilized on large scale for these applications. Another advantage of using pool clarifiers is that it saves important resource i-e water. As it improves filtration and eliminates need of removing water from the pool to clear it. All these properties and use of pool clarifiers is thus providing impetus to global pool clarifiers market. However, there are certain challenges associated with pool clarifiers, as it takes too much time for its action and requires at least one or two days for pool to be completely clear.

Segmentation Analysis of Pool clarifiers Market:

The global pool clarifiers market is bifurcated into four major segments: type, function, end use, and region.

On the basis of type, pool clarifiers market has been segmented as follows:

Quaternary ammonium chlorides

Polyacrylamides

Chitin

Aluminium sulfate

Others

On the basis of function, pool clarifiers market has been segmented as follows:

Liquid clarifiers

Clarifier tablet

Heavy duty clarifier and mild flocculent

Foam clarifier

On the basis of end use, pool clarifiers market is segmented as

Residential Pools

Commercial Pools

Municipal Pools

Pool Clarifiers Market: Regional outlook:

From regional perceptive, North America holds for largest market share, with total number of swimming pools only in the United States is more than 10 million. Region ranks highest in term of spending on good and services. US consumer spending in 2018 was around US$ 61,224 which is even higher than the global GDP of some of African and Eastern countries. Thus, with high disposable income, US citizens afford to have a comfortable house with well-equipped swimming pools, which will the create demand for pool clarifiers during its cleaning. Next to North America, Europe ranks second in terms of demand for pool clarifiers, as rising per capita expenditure on consumer spending such as swimming pools, this region is identified as matured market for pool clarifiers. Furthermore, emerging countries from Asia such as China, Malaysia and Singapore are providing promising growth opportunities in global pool clarifies market on the back of rapid urbanization and modernization.

Pool Clarifiers Market: Key Players

Global pool clarifiers market is highly fragmented in nature, with presence numerous domestic and international players in market. Market being highly competitive, players in global pool clarifier market are focused towards organic growth strategies and are launching newer and novel products offering improved performance and affectivity. Prominent players with strong regional presence in global pool clarifiers market are Aquatech, Bio-Lab, Inc., SwimSafe Pool Solutions, Zodiac Group Australia Pty Ltd. HY-CLOR AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED, Recreational Water Products, Lo-Chlor Chemicals Ltd, Natural Chemistry, Inc., Aqua Clear Products Ltd, Lynde Company, LLC and Mcgrayel Company.

