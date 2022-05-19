“Act of courage”, “values”, “Africanness”… Support for Idrissa Gueye rains down in Senegal

While in France the controversy continues to swell, In Senegal, where he is adored, Idrissa Gueye has received a flood of support. In the foreground, Senegalese President Macky Sall said this Tuesday, May 17 in a message on Twitter to support the PSG player and asked for respect for “religious beliefs” of the footballer, after his absence during the day dedicated to the fight against homophobia. The Senegalese international would not have wanted to play with a jersey with rainbow flocking during a match between the Parisian club and Montpellier.

I support Idrissa Gana Gueye. His religious convictions must be respected. — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) May 17, 2022

In the process, other personalities showed their support the same day, including the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, Augustin Senghor. Idrissa Gueye is “in its right”he told reporters. “He remained anchored in his values, in his principles, in his faith which make the “senegality”, which make the “Africanness” of an entire continent”. The marks of affection did not stop there: the Minister of Sports Matar Bâ, just like the former Prime Minister Mahammed Boun Abdallah Dionne or the writer and intellectual Boubacar Boris Diop also expressed their solidarity with the player. .

“An act of bravery”

One of the main national political figures and main opponent of President Macky Sall, Ousmane Sonko, has gone so far as to launch a virulent charge against Westerners and France over the affair. “The ‘toubabs’ (whites, in Wolof) believe that we are garbage and that only they have values”he told the press. “Today, they have to impose homosexuality on us (…) Only they have values. Until when ? What he (Gueye) did was an act of courage. All of us, regardless of religion, must support him.”he launched shamelessly.

In this 95% Muslim country and very practicing, homosexual relations are prohibited. The existing law states that “Will be punished by imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of 100,000 to 1,500.00 francs (152 to 2,286 euros) anyone who has committed an immodest or unnatural act with an individual of his sex”. Homosexuality is also willingly decried as an instrument used by Westerners to impose values ​​totally foreign to Senegalese culture and traditions.

The FFF steps up to the plate

If the French Football Federation has summoned him to explain himself, Idrissa Gueye has not, for the time being, spoken publicly about the reasons for his absence from the field against Montpellier. The player’s entourage, contacted by AFP, refused to explain the reasons for this absence. On the other hand, they are clear for associations fighting against homophobia. “He had already done it last year. There’s little doubt about his intentions.”believes Bertrand Lambert, president of Panam Boyz United, a football club “open to diversity”.

Idrissa Gueye had also not played last year against Stade de Reims, which also coincided with the day of the fight against homophobia, citing gastroenteritis. Last Saturday on the sidelines of the meeting, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke of ” personal reasons “stating that his player “wasn’t hurt”.