A French studio will produce a series on the life of Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba

Since his temporary “evaporation” from all public life in 2021, the billionaire Jack Ma is no longer really the troublemaker of business who once gave us insane keynotes. The abundant life of this former English teacher who became the co-founder of the giant Alibaba will soon be told to us in a series based on the biographical book Alibaba: The House That Jack Ma Built. And the good surprise is that a French studio, Oble, was in charge of the production of this mini-series in eight episodes. Variety does not give any other details, except that the screenplay will be co-written with the author of the book.

Hugo Brisbois, co-founder of Oble, describes Jack Ma as “an unlikely business hero, who was one of the very first in China to understand the potential of the Internet and who, against all odds, knew how to exploit it, navigating regulations and beating the giants of the Internet. Silicon Valley to build a local champion ». It is not yet known which platform will recover the broadcasting rights for this adaptation.