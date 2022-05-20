a cybersecurity official fired for his proximity to China and Huawei

His ousting in the spring of 2020 remained a mystery. Christian Daviot, the former strategy adviser of Anssi, the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems, was dismissed because of ” vulnerabilities » pointed out by the DGSI [Direction générale de la sécurité intérieure]according to information from “Letter A”.

In December 2019, the alert from the internal intelligence service was taken very seriously by the SGDSN (General Secretariat for Defense and National Security), which decided to withdraw his secret-defense clearance. Christian Daviot was then dismissed without notice or compensation.

“Unambiguous tropism”

Anssi is a very sensitive French administration, responsible for the security and defense of information systems. It is the leading agency in cybersecurity. To keep Christian Daviot away, the SGDSN raised its “tropism judged unequivocally” for China and Huawei. The security services were concerned about a trip that the strategy adviser would have made alone to China, to visit the facilities of the telecommunications company. And also a meeting with two members of the Chinese Embassy in Paris.

Trips that would not have given rise to written reports, according to Letter A. Also in the sights of the services, “an extramarital relationship that he would not have been ready to assume” and which could therefore have been exploited by foreign intelligence services.

The background of the anti-Huawei law

His dismissal should have remained confidential but Christian Daviot challenged it before the administrative court, without success. “Thus, the former adviser recalls that he had gone to China with the agreement of Anssi, certainly alone, but because of the withdrawal of another agent whose participation had not ultimately been validated. He also claims to have reported his meetings well, but to Anssi, not directly to the SGDSN”writes the Letter A.

This dismissal took place in a very particular context, marked by the adoption of an anti-Huawei law in 2019 – which subjects any deployment of 5G antenna to prior authorization from the Prime Minister’s services after consulting Anssi – and the gradual distancing of the Chinese company from the French market. France and other countries, such as the United States, feared interference from Beijing in the deployment of the 5G network.

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei is a former Chinese military engineer. In the country, a law provides since 2017 that Chinese companies cooperate and collaborate with the power as part of a national effort for intelligence. Western countries feared that Huawei had digital backdoors in the 5G network, to allow Chinese services to inspect the content of communications made outside their territory.